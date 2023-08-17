Little Rock School District Defies State, Offers AP African American Studies Classes
‘BOLD’
The Little Rock School District is defying Arkansas, announcing on Wednesday that it will continue to offer Advanced Placement African American studies classes. Its decision challenges the state’s Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who placed limitations on racial lessons inside the classroom after conservative hullabaloo surrounding the critical race theory boogeyman. “We firmly believe that this addition to our curriculum will not only enhance academic knowledge but also contribute to the development of well-rounded individuals prepared to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world,” the school district said in a statement. It’s a “bold” choice for the teachers offering the course, said April Reisma, president of the Arkansas Education Association, who told The New York Times that educators “are very scared.” After all, they “can be let go at any moment for any reason,” she noted.