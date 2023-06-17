LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Sued for Negligence in Sexual Assault Case
SHARK SUIT
A new lawsuit has accused Greg Norman, the CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV golf league, of negligence for an alleged sexual assault that took place at his Florida home. The lawsuit claims that Norman, 68, and his wife, Kirsten Kutner, served alcohol to underage attendees of a party hosted by their teenage daughter, the Daily Mail reported. During the party court documents state that a high school girl, who was a friend of Norman’s stepdaughter, had been served alcohol until she was “incapable of standing on her own.” She alleges she was sexually assaulted by two boys who were also drinking. The lawsuit seeks to hold Norman—who was once the top-ranked golfer in the world and is nicknamed the Great White Shark—liable for failing to ensure her safety at his property. Norman’s lawyer Stuart Grossman called the accusations completely false. “It’s most unfortunate this would be filed two years after the event.” The news comes as LIV’s controversial merger with the PGA Tour faces withering scrutiny from fans and lawmakers.