    Live-Action ‘Legend of Zelda’ Movie Is in the Works, Nintendo Confirms

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    In this photo illustration, the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

    Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Nintendo and Sony are teaming up to make the long-awaited live-action movie version of the Legend of Zelda, Nintendo announced to investors on Tuesday. Few details were released in the company’s statement, except some high-profile names aligned to the project including Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who will produce the film, and Avi Arad, former founder and CEO of Marvel Studios. Mazerunner’s Wes Ball will direct. By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible. “By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” President of Nintendo Shuntaro Furukawa said.

