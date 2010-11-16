Live Chat With Jane Aronson

More than 163 million children worldwide are orphaned, many due to the loss of a parent through disease, poverty, conflict, or abandonment. Join Jane Aronson, CEO and Founder of Worldwide Orphans Foundation and mother of three adopted children, to discuss solutions for the crisis, government responsibility, and the role of international agencies. Following The Daily Beast’s Forgotten Children: The Global Orphan Crisis event, chat live with Dr. Aronson at 12:00 p.m. EST Wednesday, 11/17, about how best to take action.