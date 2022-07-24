Liz Cheney Urges Republican Senators to Back Same-Sex Marriage Bill
‘I LOVE MY SISTER’
Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a traditional conservative whose previous opposition to gay marriage led to an ugly fallout with her own lesbian sister, has called on Republicans in the Senate to pass a historic bill that would ensure that liberty is protected in the nation’s laws. “Freedom means freedom for everybody. And I’ve said that my initial opposition 10 years ago to same sex marriage was wrong. And I love my sister very much and her family very much,” Cheney said on CNN’s State of the Union to host Jake Tapper.
Last week, the House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which garnered the support of 47 Republicans. The bill is now on its way to the Senate. On Sunday, Cheney noted the importance of passing a law, citing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion—when the Court eviscerated abortion rights—that specifically called for overturning other high court decisions that established protections for gay marriage, contraceptives, and private consensual sexual acts.
On Sunday, Cheney said, “We have got to step up and make sure that we are providing protections... I would urge my Republican colleagues in the Senate to follow suit and to do the same.”