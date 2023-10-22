CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Liz Cheney Won’t Rule Out a 2024 Presidential Campaign
WE’LL SEE
Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) may have found her next gig: U.S. president. Or she may have not. She’s still undecided, she told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I’m going to spend the next year, between now and the election, certainly helping to elect serious people, helping to elect sane people to Congress,” Cheney said on State of the Union on Sunday, adding she wanted to help elect people in both parties who “believe in the Constitution and who take their responsibility seriously to Congress.” Tapper pressed her on if that meant she would be one of the people elected in 2024. “You’re not ruling out a presidential run?” Tapper asked. “No, I’m not,” she replied.