Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.

“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs, ILLEGALLY DESTROYED & DELETED all documents, information, and evidence.”

Trump’s ire appears to have been provoked by comments from Cheney at Thursday’s rally, where the former lawmaker appealed for other longstanding GOP supporters to follow her example in backing the Harris campaign.

“I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray-tanning,” she joked at the event. “Donald Trump was willing to sacrifice our Capitol, to allow law enforcement officers to be beaten and brutalized in his name, and to violate the law and the Constitution in order to seize power for himself,” she later added. “I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican or an independent. That is depravity, and we must never become numb to it.”

In his retaliatory post, Trump also railed against Cheney’s father, Dick—who has also endorsed Harris—accusing the former vice president of being “a leader of our ridiculous journey into the Middle East, where Trillions of Dollars were spent, millions of people were killed – and for what? NOTHING!”

He further derided father and daughter as “two fools” whom “the Republican party no longer wants,” a “pathetic couple” and both “suffering gravely from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Good Luck to them both!!!”

Less than a month before the November election, Democrats have increasingly invested in reaching across party lines to target Republican voters otherwise ill-at-ease with the rhetoric of the MAGA campaign.

That push has lately featured new ads to air in battleground states featuring long-standing GOP supporters who are backing Harris his year, as well as recruiting Maria Comella, a former aide to Republican New Jersey governor Chris Christie, to help lead the charge.