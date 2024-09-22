Lizzo Addresses Ozempic Accusations After Dramatic Weight Loss
SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT
Lizzo took to her Instagram recently to shut down a troll who accused her of doing Ozempic to lose weight. In a Friday post, the “Good as Hell” singer addressed the critic head-on in a carousel of photos and videos that included a screenshot of their comment and one of their Instagram profile. “Did she use ozempic or did she snort coke?” the fan queried in her comments of one screenshot. Lizzo responded by asking, “Whyyyy do u follow me?” Also, in her post, Lizzo included a TikTok captioned, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” along with the viral “it’s like a reward” sound. Prior to this post, Lizzo hasn’t been shy about showing her progress in the gym. “IM NOT SKINNY IM FHICK,” she captioned a Friday workout video. While she is often seen as someone at the forefront of the body positivity movement, Lizzo has pushed back on this idea. “The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception,” she told The New York Times in April. “It’s evolved into body neutrality.”