Lizzo Faces Second Lawsuit From Another Former Tour Employee
ALLEGATIONS
Lizzo’s legal troubles don’t seem likely to end any time soon. On Thursday, fashion designer Asha Daniels, who designed the wardrobe for Lizzo’s dancers, hit the singer with a second lawsuit, following the complaint three former dancers filed this summer, NBC News reports. Daniels’ lawsuit also names the “Good as Hell” singer’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., her wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, and her tour manager Carlina Gugliotta. According to NBC, Daniels alleges that Lizzo’s dancers were forced to change in front of her predominantly white, male stage crew—who would “lewdly gawk, sneer, and giggle.” Daniels also reportedly alleges that Nomura referred to Lizzo’s dancers as “dumb,” “useless,” and “fat,” and that she was fired after complaining about Nomura. In a statement to NBC, Daniels’ attorney Ron Zambrano said, “Lizzo is the boss, so the buck stops with her.” Lizzo’s spokesman, however, accused Zambrano of filing “a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit” from someone who “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.” NBC said attempts to reach Nomura were unsuccessful, and Gugliotta did not respond.