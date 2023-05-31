CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Lizzo Says She’s Close to Quitting Music Due to Harassment
Lizzo said in a series of tweets that she continues to face a torrent of body-shaming posts on social media—and it has her considering whether to call it quits on the music industry. “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media,” she wrote. “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM…” Despite keeping her Twitter on private, the Grammy-winning artist said she continues to encounter horrible comments on the platform, Billboard reported. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” she said.