Lizzo’s Current Dancers Express Support Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Read it at Instagram
Lizzo’s current backup dance troupe had nothing but praise for the singer on Thursday, releasing a gushing statement via Instagram amid blistering criticism from former dancers that claim to have endured sexual harassment and fat-shaming at her hands. The group, Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis, lauded Lizzo’s “commitment to character and culture” and said “this tour experience has been beyond just #special!” The sentiments were shared alongside a montage of moments from “The Special Tour”—which wrapped up last month after 10 months on the road.