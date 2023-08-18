CHEAT SHEET
    Lizzo's Current Dancers Express Support Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

    ‘COMMITMENT TO CHARACTER’

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Lizzo’s current backup dance troupe had nothing but praise for the singer on Thursday.

    Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

    Lizzo’s current backup dance troupe had nothing but praise for the singer on Thursday, releasing a gushing statement via Instagram amid blistering criticism from former dancers that claim to have endured sexual harassment and fat-shaming at her hands. The group, Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis, lauded Lizzo’s “commitment to character and culture” and said “this tour experience has been beyond just #special!” The sentiments were shared alongside a montage of moments from “The Special Tour”—which wrapped up last month after 10 months on the road.

