Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital after a several-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to the Pentagon.

Austin was released Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. “following consultation with medical staff,” a statement said, adding he had “resumed his full functions and duties” as of 5:00 p.m. and is “recovering well.”

The Deputy Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been notified.

Tuesday's statement confirmed Austin had undergone non-surgical procedures on Feb. 12 after Austin had noted “discomfort and concern” in his bladder “related to his December 2023 prostate cancer surgery,” his doctors, Dr. John Maddox and Dr. Gregory Chesnut, said. “His condition indicated a need for close monitoring by the critical care team and supportive care.”

“He remained in good condition throughout and no longer needed critical care monitoring on the morning of Feb. 13. He progressed well and was discharged to his home today. He is anticipated to continue his full recovery.”

The bladder issue is not related to his cancer diagnosis, doctors added.

Austin will continue to recover while working from home on the advice of his doctors, the statement said. He will return to work “later this week,” but a date was not specified.

“He has full access to the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties.”