Lochte’s DWTS Attackers Arrested

Two men were arrested Monday night in Los Angeles after attacking disgraced Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte on stage during the live broadcast of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The two audience members, identified by police as Sam Sododeh, 48, and Barzeen Soroudi, 40, were charged with trespassing after they stormed the stage and threw something at Lochte before the show’s security personnel rushed in. Both men were wearing T-shirts with “Lochte” emblazoned on them and a “no” symbol; officials said the men weren’t wearing the shirts when they entered the studio with tickets. “We want to publicize that this is a bad decision to have a liar be publicized as a star,” one of the suspects reportedly said as he was removed by officers. The incident occurred while Lochte was receiving his score from judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who is shown shouting, “Hey! Excuse me! Back off!” in the live footage of the attack. Host Tom Bergeron then frantically cut to a commercial, while Lochte was shown looking dazed on the stage. Entertainment Weekly reported that in addition to the two men, four women were spotted in the audience wearing the same “anti-Lochte” shirts. Lochte later said he’d been shaken up by the incident. “So many feelings are going through my head right now,” he said. “I’m a little hurt.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10