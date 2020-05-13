Lockdown Protesters Try to Force Their Way Into Fresno City Council President’s Home
Anti-lockdown protesters in Fresno, California attempted to force their way into the home of the city council president, leading to a confrontation on his stairs, The Fresno Bee reports. The organizer of a rally against the city’s stay-at-home measures held last week led a group of protesters making a similar demonstration to the apartment of Fresno city council president Miguel Arias Tuesday afternoon. When Arias answered the door, they tried to enter. Arias told the Bee his children were home and that members of the crowd had threatened him in public before over his support for stringent shelter-in-place measures. Video shows Arias pushing the demonstrators away and swatting a recording phone to the ground. Police arrived on the scene and stayed for Arias’ protection. “This is over the top. This is not the way you engage in civil discourse,” Arias said to the paper.