    Logan Paul Engaged to Model Girlfriend Nina Agdal: Report

    WEDDING BELLS

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    YouTube star Logan Paul has reportedly popped the question to model girlfriend Nina Agdal at Lake Como in Italy after a year of dating. The Daily Mail reports that the couple fell to their knees and embraced on an open terrace of the luxury Hotel Passalacqua after she said yes. The couple announced their romance on New Year’s Eve. Agdal has dated a string of famous men over the years including Adam Levine, The Wanted singer Max George, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Christie Binkley’s son Jack Brinkley-Cook.

