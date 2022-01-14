CHEAT SHEET
Logan Paul Says He Shelled Out $3.5 Million for Fake Pokemon Cards
Logan Paul has been swindled to the tune of $3.5 million. The YouTuber announced Thursday in a video titled “I lost $3,500,000 On Fake Pokemon Cards” that he had purchased the fraudulent merchandise. Paul had previously announced his purchase of the cards, which were marketed as a “sealed and authenticated” box of first-edition unopened booster packs. Valuations for Pokemon cards have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic. Inside the box, Paul found G.I. Joe collectible cards instead, which are far less valuable. Paul says in the video, “I’m a super positive person, bro, and I’ll always be the one to look at the bright side. And I’m trying but this is very hard.”