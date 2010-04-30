Lohan Defends Violent Photos

CHEAT SHEET
What do you get when you mix Lindsay Lohan in her underwear, a gun, and lots of fake blood? Art, apparently. Lohan posed for photographer Tyler Shields in a series of edgy photos in which she puts a gun to her head and writhes around half-naked in a pool of the fake fluids, E! News reports. Shields intended the snaps as art—Lohan was familiar with his work and asked to participate in it, Shields said. "To me, it's not that big a deal, but I can understand that it's a big deal to other people." He added that the shoot was "an artistic venture. This is not just her running around on the streets with a gun." Lohan offered her own defense on Twitter: "It's not softcore porn, hunny, it's called ART."