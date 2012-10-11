Lohan Loaned Her Mother $40,000

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
No wonder LiLo is always so stressed out. It appears the source of Wednesday’s argument between Lindsay Lohan and her mother has been revealed: TMZ reported on Thursday that after the bank tried to foreclose on her Long Island house in 2010, Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina, asked her daughter for help. JPMorgan Chase tried to foreclose on the house when Dina fell behind on payments. A new payment agreement was reached, and Dina turned to Lindsay. Recently, Dina fell behind again and needed to ask Lindsay for an additional $40,000, which was reportedly the source of the argument that resulted in police being called yesterday. Dina also turned to Lindsay for help paying her little brother’s tuition.