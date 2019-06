Maybe Lindsay Lohan is running off excitement after The New York Times magazine story. The actress is due back in court Tuesday for the 20th time in the past six years as a judge has revoked her probation in relation to the 2011 necklace-theft case—and she reportedly quashed a deal to go to a six-month lockdown rehab. TMZ reported Tuesday that Lohan fired her lawyer who had been negotiating the deal and now could face jail time again.