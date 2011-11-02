Lohan Will Go Back to Jail

CHEAT SHEET
    Lindsay Lohan showed up 10 minutes early to her court hearing today, but that didn’t save her from jail. The actress agreed to serve 30 days in a county jail for a probation violation. A judge revoked her probation two weeks ago after she failed to show up to a court-ordered community-service program and was fired. Due to prison overcrowding, Lohan will serve only a fraction of her sentence—likely only six days. After her sentence, she will return to her current community-service program at the L.A. morgue. The judge says no other service programs will have her.

