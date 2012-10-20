Lohan’s Dad Stages Intervention

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Daily News
What’s a week without a police stop at a Lohan house? On Friday, Lindsay Lohan’s dad, out of fatherly concern, threw her the most awkward surprise party ever. Michael Lohan and a few other concerned parties showed up at her door on Friday, ready to stage an ambush intervention. The reason? He had heard she missed work that day and came to the obvious conclusion that she must have relapsed. But Lohan resisted and reportedly called the police to break up the intervention party. But the whole intervention could have been avoided, since the film’s producer, Bret Easton Ellis, said he was cracking a joke that Lohan missed work, since she had apparently been out promoting her new Lifetime film, Liz and Dick. Oops.