Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hold onto your hats, folks, because Lola Blankets recently dropped another limited edition collaboration and, this time, it’s with pop-rock band LANY. Pegged to the band’s newest album, Soft, released on Oct. 10, they’ve released the most coveted cuffing season essential of 2025.

It’s no secret that Lola Blanket’s faux fur throws are unbelievably soft—that’s the main draw. But I can say from experience that no other throw compares to the brand’s comfort and coziness. I’ve tried budget-friendlier options from Amazon, and they just didn’t hold a candle to these. While a Lola is undoubtedly an investment, it’s one that’s 100 percent worth it.

Lola Blankets x LANY I don’t quite know how the brand manages to make them feel as soft and silky as a cloud (especially since they’re machine-washable!), but I’ll keep coming back for more as long as they make them. See At Lola Blankets $ 109+

As a bonus, the blanket comes with a hand-written note from the band—a sweet keepsake and further reason to snag one for fans. Unfortunately, given the brand (and band’s) popularity, the Lola Blanket and LANY collection is already going fast. Sadly, the extra-large size is already sold out, so make sure to act fast if you’re coveting a piece from the limited edition collab.

Of course, the brand also has a variety of other sizes and hues to choose from—whether you want a fall-ready shade like violet or something more neutral like soft beige. Either way, when you feel how soft your Lola Blanket throw is, you’ll understand the hype and want to invest in one in every single hue, size, and style.

