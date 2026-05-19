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If your airport uniform includes an oversized tote, compression socks, and an emotional support blanket, consider this your dream collaboration. Dagne Dover and Lola Blankets have teamed up to launch travel-friendly bundles that make catching a flight feel a little more elevated. The limited-edition collaboration arrives just in time for summer’s busy travel season—and it’s already flying off the shelves.

Each bundle includes Dagne Dover’s bestselling Landon Carryall Bag paired with a travel-sized Lola Blanket, available in four new colorways: Oyster (a soft beige), Dune (a dusty rose), Dark Moss (a deep green), and Onyx (a rich black).

If you’re new to Lola Blankets, there’s a reason they’ve been dubbed “the softest blankets ever.” Each one is crafted from buttery-soft Oeko-Tex-certified faux fur for peak comfort and double-hemmed for extra durability. They’re also stain-resistant and machine-washable (yes, really), making them an even better travel companion for road trips, long-haul flights, and train rides alike.

Lola x Dagne Dover Oyster Bundle Down From $375 Available in four made-to-match sets. Shop At Lola Blanket $ 244

Right in line with Lola Blankets’ cozy-meets-practical appeal, Dagne Dover’s Landon Carryall is also designed with travel in mind. The bag is made from stain-resistant neoprene with just enough stretch to maximize packing space without adding bulk.

The roomy tote can fit up to a 13-inch laptop, along with any other personal items you might need on a plane. The back also has a convenient luggage sleeve for easy stacking on your suitcase.

I’ve always wanted to bring my full-size Lola Blanket on a flight, but the original size was simply too bulky to travel with comfortably. Thanks to the new travel-sized version paired with the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, you really can take your Lola anywhere in the world. The best part? You can score 35 percent off with the code TRAVEL35 at checkout.

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