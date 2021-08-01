Lollapalooza Cancels DaBaby Performance After Homophobic Comments
CONSEQUENCES
Festival organizers at Lollapalooza in Chicago announced that rapper DaBaby will not perform there Sunday after he made homophobic remarks at a previous show in Miami, Pitchfork reports.
The rapper faced backlash for comments he made that seemed to target those with sexually transmitted diseases and members of the LGBTQ community more directly. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”
Rapper Young Thug will replace DaBaby, as his remarks do not align with the values of the festival, Lollapalooza tweeted in a statement.
“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," the festival said. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”
The rapper went live on Instagram shortly after receiving backlash to clarify his comments but came short of issuing an apology before trying again on Twitter. “Anybody who ever been affected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” the rapper tweeted.