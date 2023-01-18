Lolo Jones Has a Message for Her Scary Stalkers

CHEAT SHEET
Star athlete Lolo Jones took to Instagram this week to reveal she has three stalkers and to deliver a message to anyone making uninvited overtures. “If there was any confusion here is me being very fucking clear: I’m not interested. EVER. This is not the way to go,” the 40-year-old hurdler and bobsledder wrote. Jones said that in the past year, one stalker broke into the Olympic training center looking for her; another has been harassing her friends in an attempt to reach her; and another came to her house and told cops he was invited to live with her. “To make it clear: I DO NOT WANT TO DATE ANYONE FROM INSTAGRAM,” she wrote.