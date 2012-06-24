Lolo Jones Wins Olympic Spot

CHEAT SHEET
Runner Lolo Jones secured her spot on the U.S. team Saturday night after coming in third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Olympic trials. Jones, who had been on the Olympic team in Beijing, had surgery last August and a pair of hamstring injuries in the past few months, making her Olympic dreams seem unreachable. “I had my sports psychologist on speed dial 1, my pastor on speed dial 2, and my mom on speed dial 3,” Jones said after the trials.