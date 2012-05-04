London Cabbies Miffed by Olympics

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bloomberg
Nine thousand black taxis pick up passengers in fair weather and foul on London’s busy streets. But thousands of those will be out of commission when the city hosts this summer’s Olympic Games, as drivers hit the brakes to protest restrictions on 109 miles of city roadways. It’s a blow to the U.K. capital, which included the icon black cabs in its pitch to host the Games seven years ago. Estimates anticipate that about 320,000 visitors will pour into the city to watch sporting contests this summer, and drivers may miss out on income of several hundred pounds a day as travelers opt for cheaper public transportation.