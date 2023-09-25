London Cops Open Criminal Investigation Into Russell Brand Allegations
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Police in London launched a sex crimes investigation into allegations of “non-recent” assaults in the wake of a joint investigation by British media into comedian Russell Brand. The Metropolitan Police’s statement did not name Brand, but noted that it had received “a number of allegations of sexual offences in London” after “an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.” The Met said that no arrests had been made. Brand, 48, was accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four women, whose allegations were first published in the Times on Sept. 16. The comedian has denied wrongdoing, saying in a video statement that his relationships were “always consensual.” The Met’s Monday statement said the police “continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual [offense], no matter how long ago it was, to contact us. We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”