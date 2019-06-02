London Mayor Sadiq Khan Calls Donald Trump 20th Century Fascist

London Mayor Sadiq Khan penned a damning op-ed in the Observer, condemning U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his three-day visit to London this week. Khan, who has been a vocal opponent of Trump, listed a string of alleged offenses by the U.S. president, from his anti-Muslim rhetoric to his “very fine people on both sides” comment about an alt-right rally. “President Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat,” Khan wrote. “The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than 70 years.” Trump’s visit, during which he will have lunch with the queen, is expected to draw widespread protests. “It’s so un-British to be rolling out the red carpet this week for a formal state visit for a president whose divisive behavior flies in the face of the ideals America was founded upon—equality, liberty and religious freedom,” Khan wrote. “In years to come, I suspect this state visit will be one we look back on with profound regret and acknowledge that we were on the wrong side of history.”