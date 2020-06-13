London Mayor: Stay Away Because Far-Right Mobs Are Coming

Read it at Reuters
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is warning people to stay away from the center of the city because far-right groups are expected to converge there, raising the potential for violent clashes with anti-racism protesters. “We have intelligence that extreme far right groups are coming to London ostensibly, they say, to protect the statues, but we think the statues may be a flashpoint for violence,” Khan said on Saturday morning. A statue of Winston Churchill that was spray-painted last week was boarded up in anticipation of this weekend’s demonstrations.