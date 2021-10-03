Another London Cop Arrested for Rape Days After Couzens Sentencing
A London police officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been charged with rape, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday. David Carrick, 46, from Stevenage, was arrested in Hertfordshire over the weekend on one count of rape, after an alleged attack on a woman in early September last year. He has been suspended from the Met, the force said. The case “deeply concerned” Commissioner Cressida Dick, she told a local outlet, and she said she “fully recognized the public will be very concerned too.” Carrick will appear in court on Monday.
The arrest came just days after Wayne Couzens, the officer who abducted, raped, and murdered Sarah Everard earlier this year, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. The case sent shock waves across England and prompted wide-scale protests. The Metropolitan Police said it had been “sickened, angered, and devastated” by the crime and offered unhelpful tips to women looking to protect themselves from a similar fate. The advice included “challenging” the police by asking “searching questions,” flagging down a bus, running away from the officer, and asking for help from bystanders.