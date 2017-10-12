London Police Probing New Allegations Against Weinstein From 1980s

British police are now assessing sexual assault allegations against American film producer Harvey Weinstein regarding an incident in London in the 1980s, BBC North West reported Thursday. The United Kingdom does not have a statute of limitations for serious offenses. “The Met has been passed an allegation of sexual abuse by Merseyside police on Wednesday 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the child abuse and sexual offences command,” a police statement read. There is no indication the complaint relates to child abuse. The New York Police Department is also “conducting a review” of complaints against Weinstein after several actresses publicly accused him of sexual assault and harassment in the city.