London Preps for End of Games

London’s almost reached the finish line. As the city prepares to close the 2012 Olympic Games, many details for the closing ceremony remain secret—despite British journalists’ best efforts. Director Kim Gavin has said that the three-hour spectacular, titled “A Symphony of British Music,” will be “an elegant mashup of British music, a rich tapestry of British culture and life ... something people remember for years.” The ceremony will pay homage to the United Kingdom’s rich literary traditions and musical culture—and will reportedly include a performance by the reunited Spice Girls.