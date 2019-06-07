London Woman and Girlfriend Attacked ‘for Refusing Men’s Demand to Kiss for Their Entertainment’

A London woman and her girlfriend were left covered in blood after being beaten by a group of men when the couple refused their demand to kiss each other for their entertainment, according to local British media. Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend, Chris, were on a London bus when the male group “started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions.” The men allegedly attacked Chris first before punching Geymonat when she tried to defend her girlfriend. “We have to endure verbal harassment AND CHAUVINIST, MISOGYNISTIC AND HOMOPHOBIC VIOLENCE because when you stand up for yourself shit like this happens,” she wrote in a post on Facebook alongside a shocking photo of the couple with blood on their faces and clothes. Geymonat said she was driven to post the photo because “sometimes it’s necessary to see a woman bleeding after having been punched to feel some kind of impact.” London’s Metropolitan Police is investigating the allegations.