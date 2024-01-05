London’s Met Police: ‘No Investigation’ Launched Into Prince Andrew
‘NEW INFORMATION’
London’s Metropolitan Police said “no investigation” has yet been launched into Prince Andrew after anti-monarchy group Republic called on the force to look into allegations that the British royal sexually assaulted a minor in London—and for King Charles to answer questions on the matter. The allegations were contained in the recent unsealing of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein—and are believed to refer to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, whose accusation that Andrew sexually assaulted her while she was underage and being trafficked by Epstein Andrew has consistently denied. In 2022, he settled a lawsuit with Giuffre, paying her a reputed $14 million. A statement by the Met read: “We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched.”