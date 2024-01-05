CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    London’s Met Police: ‘No Investigation’ Launched Into Prince Andrew

    ‘NEW INFORMATION’

    Tim Teeman

    Senior Editor and Writer

    Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, December 25, 2022.

    Toby Melville/Reuters

    London’s Metropolitan Police said “no investigation” has yet been launched into Prince Andrew after anti-monarchy group Republic called on the force to look into allegations that the British royal sexually assaulted a minor in London—and for King Charles to answer questions on the matter. The allegations were contained in the recent unsealing of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein—and are believed to refer to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, whose accusation that Andrew sexually assaulted her while she was underage and being trafficked by Epstein Andrew has consistently denied. In 2022, he settled a lawsuit with Giuffre, paying her a reputed $14 million. A statement by the Met read: “We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched.”

    Read it at Sky News