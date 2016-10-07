Lone Guard Protecting Trump’s Mar-A-Lago During Hurricane

As thousands of Florida residents fled ahead of Hurricane Matthew’s arrival, one man bravely vowed to stay behind and watch over Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club on Palm Beach. “Everybody’s left the island, but I’ll be here,” the security guard told NBC News. Declining to give his name, he said, “I’m volunteering.” Most of the club’s employees and guests left Wednesday, he said. The National Hurricane Center has warned that coastal Palm Beach County could see “devastating damage” from the storm, meaning Trump’s prized luxury hotel/estate is right in the hurricane’s path. But the Palm Beach Daily News reports that Mar-A-Lago has withstood numerous hurricanes since it was built in 1927. Many of the mansion’s walls are three-feet thick, and the property is anchored to the coral reef on which it was built. Trump bought the property in 1984 for $5 million and quickly turned it into a fancy private club.
