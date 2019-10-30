CHEAT SHEET
Three Dead, Nine Hurt in Shooting at Long Beach Halloween Costume Party, Says Report
Three men were killed and nine people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night at a Halloween costume party in Long Beach, California. NBC News reports all 12 victims are believed to have been in their twenties. Five of the injured people have injuries that paramedics said could be life-threatening. “It looks like it was a party, some type of a Halloween-type costume party and that seems to be where the shooting occurred,” said Jake Heflin, Long Beach Fire Department’s public information officer. The three dead men were discovered in the property’s back yard. No information on the suspect has been reported. Helfin encouraged anyone with information to contact police.