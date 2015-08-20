Long Hours Increase Stroke Risk

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Working 55 or more hours a week raises your risk of stroke by 33 percent, a new study claims. It also raises your risk of coronary disease by 13 percent, according to the research, which looked at 600,000 people in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. The cases were obtained from previously published studies, and publicly available databases. “Earlier studies have pointed to heart attacks as a risk of long working hours, but not stroke,” said a professor who published an editorial alongside the study. “That’s surprising.”