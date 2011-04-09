Long Island Killer Versed in Police Techniques

Do we have a real life Dexter on our hands? The serial killer who murdered four prostitutes, and possibly four others, and then disposed of their bodies along a beachfront causeway on Long Island, appears to possess a unique understanding of police investigative techniques, according to people briefed on the case. Police believe the suspected killer made a series of taunting phone calls to a relative of one of the victims, and that they came from public New York City areas like Madison Square Garden and Times Square to avoid being picked out of a crowd. Furthermore, the killer used disposable cell phones to contact the four identified victims--all prostitutes who advertised on Craigslist—and kept all his calls to less than three minutes, suggesting that he could even be in law enforcement himself. “He is a guy who is aware of how we utilize technology,” one investigator said. “Frankly, people are thinking maybe he could be a cop”—either one still in law enforcement or one who has moved on.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10