Long Island Realtors Consistently Discriminate Against Minorities: Newsday
A three-year undercover investigation into Long Island realtor practices by Newsday uncovered widespread discrimination against minorities. The news organization found that, on average, in 40 percent of all housing searches, minorities were not treated the same as white buyers. The investigation found that black potential buyers were discriminated against 49 percent of the time compared with 39 percent for Hispanic and 19 percent for Asian house hunters. Instead, agents accommodated white clients while imposting more stringent conditions on minorities. Newsday says it conducted 86 so-called matching tests in a zone from the New York City line to the Hamptons and from Long Island Sound to the South Shore. In 39 tests, they paired black and white testers, in 31, they paired Hispanic and white testers, and in 16 tests, they paired Asian and white testers to reach their results.