Long-Serving House Republican Greg Walden to Retire
Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR), the former chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee, announced Monday that he intends to retire in 2020. According to the Associated Press, Walden is the 22nd House Republican to step down or announce plans to retire from the House since the beginning of this year. In a statement, Walden said he believes “a path exists for Republicans to recapture a majority in the House” and that he would have been re-elected. However, he said he wants to “pursue new challenges and opportunities” and intends not to seek another public office. The Washington Post reports Walden had been chair of the committee, which controls much of American industry and the government, until 2017 when Democrats took control of the House.