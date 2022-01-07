Longtime Pals Kanye West and Jared Kushner Spotted Dining Out in Miami
KEEPING UP WITH YE & JK
Kanye West and Jared Kushner were spotted dining out together in Miami Beach on Thursday. The power pair was spotted leaving trendy Italian spot Carbone, West in neon and Kushner in black. A source tells Page Six, “It was a purely private dinner. No business agenda.” Ivanka was nowhere in sight. West, recently divorced from Kim Kardashian and now going by “Ye,” has been on a whirlwind tour of every paparazzo’s camera lens West of the Mississippi this week, posing for photos with his latest flings everywhere from Carbone New York City to luxurious closets to hotel balconies. The two have been friends for years, even predating Donald Trump’s rise and Kushner’s stint in the White House. The former presidential son-in-law sat beside West in the Oval Office when the rapper, clad in a MAGA hat, met with former president Donald Trump.