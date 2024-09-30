Former president Donald Trump’s pal Laura Loomer, the Islamophobic far-right internet personality who eats dog food, excoriated MAGA Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene Sunday after Greene joined Trump at a college football game as her state of Georgia reeled from the impact of Hurricane Helene.

The latest escalation in their ongoing MAGA squabble, which erupted earlier month when Greene attacked Loomer for one of her many racist screeds, saw Loomer lash out in a venomous X post.

“Instead of being in Georgia to help the people of her state, MTG blew them off and decided to go to the football game in Alabama yesterday instead,” Loomer wrote. “It speaks volumes to her lack of focus as a Congresswoman and it really shows she is more interested in fan fare as opposed to helping people in her state. Gross negligence from a woman who is unfit to serve.”

(Loomer didn’t mention that the game Greene attended in Tuscaloosa was between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and tbe University of Georgia Bulldogs, whom she was there to support.)

It’s possible Loomer was also a tad jealous to see her MAGA idol posing with Greene, since it was her adversary’s outcry that initiated a full-on MAGA revolt against the unhinged Loomer.

After Trump invited Loomer, a 9/11 conspiracist and self-described “white advocate,” to this month’s 9/11 memorial ceremonies in New York and Pennsylvania, Greene slammed her for saying a Kamala Harris White House would “smell like curry.” Fellow MAGA Republicans joined her in questioning Trump’s association with the unhinged racist. Loomer was also seen traveling elsewhere with Trump and denied they were having an affair.

“I don’t like those comments,” said Trump’s running mate, JD Vance in an effort to distance himself from Loomer’s racism. Even Trump eventually tried to put some space between himself and Loomer with a Truth Social post clarifying she “doesn’t work for the campaign.”