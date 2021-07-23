Lord Mountbatten’s Diaries May Finally Reveal the Truth About the Royal Family and the Nazis

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

A six-year campaign to get access to the most potentially explosive diaries kept by a Royal Family insider has ended in triumph for the historian who spent his life savings pursuing it.

The diaries are those left by Lord Louis “Dickie” Mountbatten, who held a major influence in the court of Elizabeth II, first as a matchmaker in the marriage of the future Queen and Prince Philip, then as an influence on how the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, should be raised and educated.