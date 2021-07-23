Lord Mountbatten’s Diaries May Finally Reveal the Truth About the Royal Family and the Nazis
Lord Mountbatten’s diaries have finally been released. Historians are examining them for any new evidence of links between the royal family and the Nazis—and other palace scandals.
A six-year campaign to get access to the most potentially explosive diaries kept by a Royal Family insider has ended in triumph for the historian who spent his life savings pursuing it.
The diaries are those left by Lord Louis “Dickie” Mountbatten, who held a major influence in the court of Elizabeth II, first as a matchmaker in the marriage of the future Queen and Prince Philip, then as an influence on how the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, should be raised and educated.