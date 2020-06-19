'Lord of the Rings' Star Ian Holm Dies at 88

Read it at The Guardian
British actor Ian Holm has died at 88 years old, according to his agent. Holm is best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and was nominated for an Oscar and won a Bafta for his 1981 role as Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire. “It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” the agent said. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer.” His death was related to Parkinson’s Disease. Holm was born in 1931 in Essex, England and died in London.