    Lori Loughlin’s Husband Massimo Giannulli Released From Prison Early

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Joseph Prezioso/Getty

    Massimo Giannulli, the fashion designer and husband of actor Lori Loughlin, has been released from prison three weeks early after serving time for his involvement in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues. He was originally sentenced to five months in prison after he and Loughlin pled guilty to paying $500,000 to secure admission to the University of Southern California for their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli. Loughlin was sentenced to two months.

