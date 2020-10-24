Utah Woman Held in 84-Year-Old Mom’s Death: ‘She Deserved It’

Read it at Deseret News
A Utah woman is being held without bail on suspicion of killing her 84-year-old mother—and cops say she made a startling declaration. “She deserved it,” Lori Lee Donlay, 58, allegedly told police who were summoned to the Taylorville crime scene. The Deseret News reports that responding officers found Carol Donlay dead in bed with bloody injuries to her chest, a bloody knife in the hallway, and a trail of blood leading to the daughter’s bedroom. The victim’s grandchild called 911. The daughter told investigators she planned to plead guilty. “Lori also said she wouldn’t tell why it happened and she’ll take it to the grave,” according to an affidavit.