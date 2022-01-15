Masked Bandits Snatch $1M in Jewelry From Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

Read it at TMZ
Fresh out of prison, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have suffered another blow after burglars swiped a million dollars worth of jewelry from their California home. TMZ reports that masked robbers clad in black smashed a bedroom window on Jan. 3 to pilfer the home, snatching Loughlin’s jewelry box. Police suspect the crime was orchestrated by a squad of South American bandits who target homes before absconding over the border. Loughlin and Giannulli were not home at the time, and the thievery was later discovered by a house worker. Per TMZ, Loughlin has come to terms with losing her jewels, claiming material things aren’t what matter most.