Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Break Social-Media Silence to Wish Mom Happy Birthday
Lori Loughlin’s daughters didn’t let scandal get in the way of giving their mom a public happy birthday shoutout on Instagram this week. Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli broke their months-long Instagram silences with posts celebrating their mother, who turned 55 on Sunday. “Happy birthday,” Olivia’s caption read. “I love you so much.” The posts are the girls’ first public showing of support for their mother, who is facing federal charges in the college-admissions cheating scandal. After news broke of the charges, Loughlin and daughter Olivia lost several social media partnerships with major companies. The Hallmark Channel also cut ties with Loughlin, and she was written out of the series When Calls the Heart. Loughlin’s husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, is also named in the scandal, which has been dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”