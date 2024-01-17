Lorne Michaels said Monday that former Saturday Night Live cast member and head writer Tina Fey could “easily” take his place as the show’s executive producer.

The 79-year-old, who created the late-night staple in 1975, was asked by Entertainment Tonight outside the Emmys if he’s thought about who his successor could be.

“Of course I’ve thought about it,” he replied, before stating his intention to stay at the helm through at least next winter.

“We’re doing the 50th anniversary show in February of ‘25, so I will definitely be there for that and definitely be there until that. And sometime before that we’ll figure out what we’re going to do.”

ET co-host Nischelle Turner then mentioned Fey as a popular choice.

“Yeah, it could easily be Tina Fey,” Michaels said, before acknowledging that many are cut-out for the spot. “But there are a lot of people who are there now who are also, you know.”

Fey joined SNL as a writer in 1997, became head writer a few years later, and would perform in sketches and co-anchor Weekend Update through the spring of 2006. She has since returned to host the show six times, and her guest appearances have often featured her impression of Sarah Palin.

Fey, the recipient of several Emmys, Golden Globes, and Writers Guild Awards, is “brilliant and great at everything,” Michaels said.

“She’s a very important person in my life,” he added.